Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team said he will be out indefinitely.

Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors, the team said. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.