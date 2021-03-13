LeMahieu HR ends inning, no more early exits for pitchers The Associated Press March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 7:22 p.m.
1 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Seattle Mariners' Jake Fraley (28) can't catch a triple hit by Colorado Rockies' Chris Owings during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson, right, steals second base as Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, left, takes the throw in the second a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 David Universal of Buffalo, NY, wearing a judges costume, catches a ball tossed to him during batting practice before a spring training exhibition baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Universal said his son's favorite player is Yankees' Aaron Judge. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Fans try to catch a foul ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Colorado Rockies' Chris Owings catches a fly out hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu launched a three-run homer, and that was all for Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker.
Brubaker walked off the mound with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, having thrown 49 pitches Saturday. And taking advantage of a rule put in place for early spring training games, the rest of the Pirates left the field, too.
Written By
The Associated Press