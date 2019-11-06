LeBron posts latest triple-double, Lakers rally past Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Los Angeles trailed by 19 before shutting down Chicago in the fourth quarter during the finale of a three-game trip. While James turned in another brilliant performance, he was on the bench for most of a 16-0 run to begin the final period.

Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook and Dwight Howard sparked the Lakers' comeback. Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth, and Howard had a key block on Coby White during the big spurt. Cook made a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 94-93 lead with 8:53 remaining.

Cook finished with 17 points, and Anthony Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds. It was Davis' first game in his native Chicago since he was acquired in a trade with New Orleans.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Zach LaVine scored 26 points, and White and Otto Porter Jr. each finished with 18. Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls used a 16-2 run to open a 60-42 lead with 2:49 left in the first half. Carter's two foul shots made it 63-44 with 2:10 to go.

OLD FRIENDS

Bulls coach Jim Boylen worked for Lakers coach Frank Vogel for two seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Vogel called Boylen "one of the smartest basketball men I've ever worked with," and Boylen also heaped praise on his former boss.

"Frank's a worker. He's a defensive-minded guy," Boylen said, "so I think we were kindred spirits there. He's a really good person and he was very sharing and caring with me."

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Avery Bradley was sidelined by a lower right leg contusion. He got hurt during Sunday's 103-96 victory at San Antonio. "He was just too sore to go," Vogel said. "He's day to day." Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replaced Bradley in the starting lineup.

Bulls: F Chandler Hutchison played for the first time this season. He missed the team's first seven games with a strained left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Bulls: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

___

___

