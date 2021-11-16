Lazio hosts Vatican friendly against World Roma Federation NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 9:53 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Lazio is sponsoring a soccer friendly between the Vatican and a team from the World Roma Federation in its latest effort to promote tolerance amid further episodes of racism and fascism from Lazio fans.
Captain Ciro Immobile will referee Sunday’s match at Lazio’s Formello training center.
