Lavigne, Montano lead the way for Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Grant Lavigne singled four times, scoring three runs as the Asheville Tourists topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 13-6 on Sunday.

Daniel Montano doubled and singled with four RBIs for Asheville.

Trailing 2-0, the Tourists took the lead for good with eight runs in the first inning. The Tourists sent 13 men to the plate as Montano hit a two-run double and Kyle Datres hit a two-run single en route to the six-run lead.

The Tourists later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the third.

Asheville starter Frederis Parra (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dominic Pipkin (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up seven runs and four hits while only recording a single out.

Malvin Matos homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the BlueClaws.

Despite the loss, Lakewood is 5-1 against Asheville this season.

