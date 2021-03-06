Late tip-in helps Providence hold off No. 10 Villanova 54-52 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 6:27 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova is limping into the postseason with a third-string point guard and a bit of a road slump.
David Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece, and Duke outjumped his taller teammate and four Wildcats to tip in the game-winner with 2.8 seconds left on Saturday as Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead to beat the Big East champions 54-52.