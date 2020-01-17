Late runs carries Northern Colorado past Sac State 71-52

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Trent Harris had 14 points off the bench to carry Northern Colorado to a 71-52 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Jonah Radebaugh had 13 points and six assists for Northern Colorado (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Sam Masten added 12 points.

Five different players scored in a 16-2 run that put the Bears up 60-44 with 5:21 to play. Northern Colorado went 5 of 7 with two 3-pointers while the Hornets were 1 of 9 with three turnovers.

Joshua Patton had 17 points and seven blocks for the Hornets (10-5, 3-3). Ethan Esposito added 10 points and seven rebounds.

