PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Mulatu went over left tackle for a 1-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left to lift Penn to a 20-13 win over Yale on Saturday.

The Quakers (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League), off to their best start since the undefeated 2003 team won 10 games, chewed up almost five minutes in taking 10 plays to march 54 yards.