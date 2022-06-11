Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Hamby 8-10 1-1 20, Plaisance 2-3 1-2 7, Wilson 13-23 8-8 35, Gray 4-10 2-2 10, Plum 6-14 4-4 17, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 16-17 89.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended