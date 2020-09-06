Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 26:50 7-13 4-5 1-5 1 5 18
Wilson 38:22 6-14 9-11 1-8 2 2 21
Swords 11:35 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Allen 8:02 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
McBride 29:29 6-10 4-4 0-4 3 2 18
Young 32:42 8-11 1-1 2-7 6 1 18
Hamby 29:19 5-8 1-2 1-9 4 2 11
Robinson 15:09 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Rodgers 7:48 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Burdick 0:44 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 33-63 19-23 5-38 19 17 89

Percentages: FG .524, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (McBride 2-6, Young 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, Hamby 0-1, McCoughtry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Hamby).

Turnovers: 16 (Hamby 5, McBride 4, Wilson 3, Robinson 2, McCoughtry, Young).

Steals: 8 (McCoughtry 4, Hamby, McBride, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
ATLANTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 20:47 1-8 0-0 1-6 1 4 2
Laney 34:48 8-18 5-6 0-7 1 1 21
E.Williams 31:15 4-6 2-3 1-2 1 4 10
Carter 32:30 8-15 3-6 0-0 6 2 19
C.Williams 33:20 9-18 0-0 1-7 2 0 18
Billings 27:58 2-5 0-0 4-7 2 3 4
Dietrick 10:25 2-4 0-0 0-0 3 0 5
Stricklen 8:57 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Totals 200:00 34-76 10-15 7-30 16 17 79

Percentages: FG .447, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Dietrick 1-2, C.Williams 0-1, Carter 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Stricklen 0-2, Laney 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (E.Williams 2, Billings, Carter).

Turnovers: 9 (Carter 4, C.Williams 2, Laney 2, Dietrick).

Steals: 9 (Laney 4, Carter 2, Billings, C.Williams, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None..

Las Vegas 21 24 20 24 89
Atlanta 23 21 17 18 79

T_1:48.