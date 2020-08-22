Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 28:42 4-7 0-0 0-1 4 2 11
Stewart 34:31 10-25 7-8 1-18 2 5 29
Howard 28:27 7-15 2-4 3-9 0 4 16
Canada 33:12 4-8 2-2 0-2 7 1 10
Loyd 30:27 1-11 0-0 2-3 6 2 3
Whitcomb 14:35 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Prince 13:04 0-3 0-0 0-0 2 2 0
Russell 9:13 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Magbegor 7:49 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 4 2
Totals 200:00 28-75 11-14 6-34 23 21 74

Percentages: FG .373, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Clark 3-5, Stewart 2-8, Whitcomb 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Howard 0-1, Canada 0-2, Prince 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark, Russell, Stewart).

Turnovers: 13 (Loyd 4, Canada 2, Clark 2, Howard, Magbegor, Prince, Stewart, Whitcomb).

Steals: 10 (Howard 3, Canada 2, Clark 2, Stewart 2, Whitcomb).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 22:14 5-12 3-4 4-14 3 2 13
Wilson 33:29 7-15 9-12 2-14 2 0 23
Swords 19:59 1-1 0-0 0-4 1 1 2
Allen 9:40 2-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 4
McBride 25:35 3-10 0-0 0-1 2 1 6
Robinson 30:32 5-11 5-6 0-4 7 3 16
Young 25:15 3-7 1-1 0-2 2 0 7
Hamby 24:34 3-6 2-2 2-4 2 4 8
Rodgers 8:42 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200:00 30-68 20-25 8-44 21 12 82

Percentages: FG .441, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Robinson 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, Young 0-1, Hamby 0-2, McBride 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Robinson).

Turnovers: 16 (Wilson 4, McCoughtry 3, Robinson 3, McBride 2, Young 2, Allen, Rodgers).

Steals: 7 (McCoughtry 3, Hamby, Robinson, Rodgers, Young).

Technical Fouls: None..

Seattle 18 11 23 22 74
Las Vegas 19 26 24 13 82

T_1:53.