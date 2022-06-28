Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73

Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 1-4 1-2 3, Wilson 8-16 8-9 25, Plum 8-16 9-11 29, Young 4-11 0-2 9, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Rupert 1-3 0-0 2, Stokes 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-61 19-26 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended