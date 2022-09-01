Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Stewart 12-23 5-5 32, Talbot 2-7 0-0 6, Charles 8-17 0-0 17, Bird 2-5 2-2 6, Loyd 2-10 4-4 8, Magbegor 1-3 0-0 2, January 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 11-11 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title