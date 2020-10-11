Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32
Recommended Video:
|Las Vegas
|3
|21
|0
|16
|—
|40
|Kansas City
|7
|17
|0
|8
|—
|32
Las_FG Carlson 38, 6:45. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Carr 46 pass to Ruggs on 3rd-and-10; Carr 12 pass to Richard on 3rd-and-18.
KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 2:06. Drive: 9 plays, 88 yards, 4:39. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 26 pass to Hill; Mahomes 32 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-7.
KC_Hill 10 run (Butker kick), 14:29. Drive: 4 plays, 28 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Breeland 29 interception return to Las Vegas 28; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman.
Las_Agholor 59 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:48. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:41. Key Play: Booker 2 run on 3rd-and-1.
KC_Watkins 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:04. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to Watkins; Mahomes 37 pass to Hill.
Las_Waller 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:24. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Booker 43 run; Carr 23 pass to Ingold.
Las_Ruggs 72 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 2:39. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:37.
KC_FG Butker 32, :28. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 2:11. Key Plays: Hardman kick return to Kansas City 28; Mahomes 23 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-15; Mahomes 15 pass to Hill; Mahomes 23 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-4.
Las_Jacobs 7 run (kick failed), 14:14. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 8:00. Key Plays: Carr 2 pass to Ingold on 3rd-and-2; Carr 23 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-4; Carr 2 run on 4th-and-1.
Las_FG Carlson 43, 6:34. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 5:16. Key Plays: Carr 42 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-18; Carr 4 pass to Witten on 3rd-and-2.
Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 5:26. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:05. Key Play: Heath 47 interception return to Kansas City 2.
KC_Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Williams pass from Mahomes), 3:57. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:29. Key Plays: Mahomes 20 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Mahomes 15 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-20; Mahomes 37 pass to Hardman on 4th-and-5.
A_13,311.
___
|Las
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|21
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|2
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-14
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|490
|413
|Total Plays
|67
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|144
|80
|Rushes
|35
|20
|Avg per rush
|4.1
|4.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|346
|333
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-1
|3-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|347
|340
|Completed-Att.
|22-31
|22-43
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.8
|7.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-7-6
|6-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-53.0
|5-48.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|92
|74
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-45
|2-45
|Interceptions
|1-47
|1-29
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-59
|10-94
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:17
|24:43
___
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 23-77, Booker 7-62, Richard 1-4, Carr 4-1. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 10-40, Mahomes 6-21, Hill 3-15, Williams 1-4.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 22-31-1-347. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-43-1-340.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 5-48, Richard 4-26, Ruggs 2-118, Agholor 2-67, Ingold 2-25, Jacobs 2-8, Witten 2-6, Renfrow 1-42, Booker 1-5, Z.Jones 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 8-108, Hill 3-78, Edwards-Helaire 3-40, Hardman 2-50, Watkins 2-24, Robinson 2-2, Pringle 1-23, Williams 1-15.
PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Kansas City, Hardman 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Nixon 1-18, Richard 1-18, Ruggs 1-9. Kansas City, Hardman 2-45.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Lawson 5-1-1, Abram 4-1-0, Littleton 3-2-0, Ferrell 3-0-0, Harris 3-0-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Smith 2-0-1, Hankins 2-0-0, D.Jones 2-0-0, Kwiatkoski 2-0-0, Morrow 2-0-0, Crosby 1-1-1, Heath 1-0-0, Joyner 1-0-0, Key 1-0-0, Robertson 1-0-0, Vickers 1-0-0, Johnson 0-1-0. Kansas City, Hitchens 7-2-0, Sorensen 6-2-0, Gay 5-1-1, Wilson 4-3-0, Nnadi 3-2-0, Jones 3-1-0, Ward 3-0-0, Fenton 2-1-0, Breeland 2-0-0, Okafor 2-0-0, Niemann 1-1-0, Wharton 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, Kpassagnon 1-0-0, Mathieu 1-0-0, Pennel 1-0-0, Thornhill 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, Heath 1-47. Kansas City, Breeland 1-29.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Mike Chase.