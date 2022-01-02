Skip to main content
Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20

Las Vegas 7 6 0 10 23
Indianapolis 0 10 7 3 20
First Quarter

Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 7:51. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:09. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Renfrow; Carr 7 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-3; Richard 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 11 pass to Jacobs. Las Vegas 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 47, 14:12. Drive: 7 plays, 6 yards, 3:30. Key Play: Carr 11 pass to Jones on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 10, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_FG Badgley 46, 10:07. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Taylor 18 run; Taylor 24 run. Las Vegas 10, Indianapolis 3.

Las_FG Carlson 44, 1:47. Drive: 9 plays, 31 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Carr 26 pass to Jones; Carr 12 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-13; Mariota 3 run on 4th-and-1. Las Vegas 13, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :01. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Wentz 17 pass to Alie-Cox; Wentz 12 pass to Pittman. Las Vegas 13, Indianapolis 10.

Third Quarter
Ind_Hilton 45 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:18. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Taylor 14 run; Wentz 2 run on 4th-and-1. Indianapolis 17, Las Vegas 13.

Fourth Quarter

Las_Renfrow 11 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:18. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Carr 42 pass to Jones; Carr 5 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 17.

Ind_FG Badgley 41, 1:56. Drive: 15 plays, 53 yards, 9:22. Key Plays: Wentz 12 pass to Pittman; Wentz 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 6 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 3 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-9. Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 20.

Las_FG Carlson 33, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Jones; Carr 24 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-10; Jacobs 2 run on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20.

A_65,985.

___

Las Ind
FIRST DOWNS 18 16
Rushing 5 9
Passing 13 6
Penalty 0 1
THIRD DOWN EFF 6-14 3-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-1
TOTAL NET YARDS 326 262
Total Plays 61 54
Avg Gain 5.3 4.9
NET YARDS RUSHING 85 122
Rushes 27 26
Avg per rush 3.148 4.692
NET YARDS PASSING 241 140
Sacked-Yds lost 2-14 1-8
Gross-Yds passing 255 148
Completed-Att. 24-32 16-27
Had Intercepted 2 0
Yards-Pass Play 7.088 5.0
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-3-3 5-3-3
PUNTS-Avg. 2-52.0 5-44.6
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 107 39
Punt Returns 3-64 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-43 1-20
Interceptions 0-0 2-19
PENALTIES-Yds 6-41 3-25
FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 31:03 28:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 16-63, Mariota 3-16, Richard 1-4, Barber 6-3, Jones 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 20-108, Wentz 3-10, Hines 2-4, Jackson 1-0.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 24-31-2-255, Mariota 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 16-27-0-148.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Jones 8-120, Renfrow 7-76, Jacobs 4-17, Barber 2-9, Richard 1-19, Moreau 1-9, Jackson 1-5. Indianapolis, Pittman 6-47, Hines 4-14, Alie-Cox 3-28, Hilton 1-45, Pascal 1-8, Taylor 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-64. Indianapolis, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Johnson 2-43. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Deablo 9-0-0, Teamer 7-1-0, Philon 6-2-0, Perryman 5-2-0, Hobbs 3-1-0, Crosby 2-0-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Ngakoue 1-0-1, Facyson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Parker 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Wright 0-2-0, Leavitt 0-1-0, Moehrig 0-1-0, Trufant 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 8-1-0, Leonard 6-1-0, Odum 5-1-0, Buckner 4-4-.5, K.Moore 4-1-0, Rodgers 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, Willis 3-0-0, Franklin 2-2-0, Muhammad 2-1-0, X.Rhodes 2-0-0, Odeyingbo 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, Paye 0-3-1, Turay 0-1-.5, Stallworth 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-12, Leonard 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.