Las Vegas 109, Seattle 100

G.Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Stewart 9-21 2-3 21, Charles 2-9 0-0 4, Bird 2-7 0-0 6, Loyd 13-23 4-4 38, Talbot 2-2 0-0 6, Magbegor 0-3 0-0 0, January 3-6 0-0 9, Prince 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 38-82 6-7 100.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended