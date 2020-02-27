Langis, relays lead Ridgefield girls at State Open

Scoring in four events, the Ridgefield girls indoor track and field team tied for 17th place at the State Open championship on Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Tigers and Danbury each had 11 points.

Glastonbury was first with 54 points. Weston (37 points) finished second, and Fairfield Ludlowe, Greenwich and Canton tied for third with 22 points.

Ridgefield’s best finish came in the 4x400-meter relay, as Tasha Riek, Emma Langis, Kate Langis, and Grace Michalowski combined to place third in a time of 4:06.22.

Langis added a fifth-place finish in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:37.93.

Also finishing fifth was the Tigers’ 4x800 relay of Rory McGrath, Kate Langis, Michalowski, and Tess Pisanelli in a time of 9:32.52.

Rounding out Ridgefield’s scoring (top six in each event) was Erin Daugherty, who finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.02).

Notes: In addition to scoring points, the top-six finishers also qualified for the New England championships.

Grace Michalowski ran on two relays that scored points for the Ridgefield girls track team at the State Open meet.

Georgia Keller had a top-10 finish for the Tigers, placing ninth in the 1,000-meter run (3:06.48).

With most of its top competitors competing at another meet, the Ridgefield boys team did not score any points at the State Open.