Lady Vols set to host UConn, trying to rebuild hoops program TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 20, 2021
Kellie Harper feels the shadow of Pat Summitt still looms over the Tennessee Lady Vols, as well as the expectations that come with coaching the winningest program in women's college basketball history.
The second-year Tennessee head coach also knows the program is a shadow of what it was under Summitt, and that trying to be her is not the way to build a contender.
