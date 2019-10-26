LaVine scores 37, Bulls rally to beat Grizzlies 110-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-102 on Friday night.

LaVine was 13 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in leading the Bulls to their first win of the season, after a loss at Charlotte on Wednesday.

But it was White, the seventh pick in last summer's NBA Draft, who helped spur the second-half rally to erase a Memphis lead that reached 14 in the first half. The North Carolina product's 21 second-half points included 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from outside the arc.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points, missing only two of nine shots. Grizziles rookie Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points apiece. Valanciunas grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Bulls turned up the defense to start the second half, cutting into the Grizzlies' 13-point halftime lead. Memphis missed its first six shots in the third period.

The Grizzlies let the bulk of the lead slip away before entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulls caught Memphis with about 4 minutes left. After the team exchanged leads, Chicago took the lead for good when LaVine scored on a drive with 1:31 left.

Bulls: Have won five straight in the series — the longest victory stretch over the Grizzlies since Chicago won the first seven games after the franchise started in Vancouver. ... Lauri Markkanen made only one of eight shots in the first half, including missing six from outside the arc. He finished 4 of 15 from the field, scoring nine points. ... White scored 10 points in the third quarter to start the Bulls' comeback.

Grizzlies: Play five of their next six games at home. The lone road game is at Los Angeles against the Lakers next Tuesday. ... The loss snapped a streak of three straight home-opening wins. ... An indication of the new faces on the Grizzlies, swingman Dillon Brooks is the longest-tenured Memphis player entering his third year. ... Valanciunas earned the Grizzlies first home technical of the year, debating a no-call in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Hold their home opener Saturday against the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Grizzlies: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

