LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 9:39 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.
The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.