La Salle 78, UMass 77

Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 3-3 0-0 6, Brantley 4-10 1-2 9, Brickus 9-14 1-1 25, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Shepherd 4-9 1-2 11, Gill 2-8 1-2 5, H.Drame 3-5 0-0 6, Marrero 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 4-7 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title