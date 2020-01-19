LSU women hang on to upset No. 11 Kentucky 65-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) —

Ayana Mitchell scored 15 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds and LSU withstood Kentucky's fourth-quarter rally to beat the No. 11 Wildcats 65-59 on Sunday.

Mitchell scored the game's first five points and the Lady Tigers (14-4, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) led the rest of the way, leading by 18 with nine minutes left. Rhyne Howard scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats back, closing to within four with 49 seconds remaining. But Jaelyn Richard-Harris made four free throws and Jailin Cherry three to hold off Kentucky.

The Wildcats (15-3, 4-2) scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, five more than their total through three quarters. The Tigers only had two field goals in the final period but made 16 of 22 free throws. The teams combined for 72 free throws, LSU making 26 of 38 and Kentucky 25 of 34.

The Wildcats trailed 28-16 at halftime after their lowest-scoring output in a half this season on 19% shooting. They finished at 23% to 47.5% for LSU.

Cherry finished with 13 points, Khayla Pointer 12 with seven assists and Richard-Harris 11 points for LSU.

Howard had 12 rebounds and five steals. She made four 3-pointers, on 14 attempts, including a game-ending halfcourt basket. Sabrina Haines added 11 points and Jaida Roper 10.

The victory was LSU's seventh straight at home.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25