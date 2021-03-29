Skip to main content
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings

1. Inbee Park, 68.5

2. In Gee Chun, 68.923

3. Nelly Korda, 69.063

4. Jessica Korda, 69.083

5. Lexi Thompson, 69.375

6. Danielle Kang, 69.429

7. Minjee Lee, 70.25

7. Hyo Joo Kim, 70.25

9. Amy Olson, 70.375

9. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.375

11. Jin Young Ko, 70.4

12. Lydia Ko, 70.417

13. Sophia Popov, 70.5

14. Cheyenne Knight, 70.688

15. Stacy Lewis, 70.813

