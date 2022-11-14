LIU 111, Mount St. Vincent 50

Connolley 1-4 0-0 3, Cabezudo 3-9 0-0 6, Darab 1-5 0-0 3, Porcic 1-9 0-1 3, Tucker 5-8 1-2 11, Lewis 1-3 1-2 3, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2, Mejia 2-3 0-0 4, Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Camastro 3-5 0-0 7, Hod 0-1 4-7 4, Novello 0-2 0-0 0, Rawlings 0-2 0-0 0, Singh 0-2 2-2 2, Cassidy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 8-14 50.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title