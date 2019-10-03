LEADING OFF: Both NLDS start, Correa feeling better

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

GLAMOUR GAME

In a star-studded matchup that’s a perfect fit for Hollywood, the Nationals and Dodgers begin their best-of-five Division Series in Los Angeles. Walker Buehler (14-4, 3.26 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers against left-hander Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25). That means for the second straight year, Clayton Kershaw won’t be opening the postseason for LA. A year ago, the Dodgers went with Hyun-Jin Ryu against Atlanta, ending Kershaw’s streak of six consecutive playoff appearances starting Game 1. “Around here I don’t know if one, two or three really matters,” Buehler said. “The order’s a little bit less significant than people want to make it out to be.”

LET’S GET IT STARTED

The first Division Series game of 2019 features Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals facing the NL East champion Braves in Atlanta, where Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will throw out the first pitch. Freddie Freeman (right elbow) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (left hip), two keys to Atlanta’s lineup who sustained late-season injuries, say they are healthy. Both played in a simulated game Tuesday.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said second baseman Kolten Wong, who missed two weeks with a hamstring injury, will start Game 1.

Miles Mikolas (9-14, 4.16 ERA) makes his first playoff start for St. Louis opposite veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel (8-8, 3.75). The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner signed a one-year deal with Atlanta on June 7 and is 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 postseason games with Houston.

“I think when we signed him, we envisioned him making this opening start,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

SHORT STORY

Houston manager AJ Hinch expects Carlos Correa to play Friday in the team’s playoff opener against Tampa Bay.

Correa missed the final week of the regular season because of a sore back, but Hinch said Wednesday the star shortstop has been working out all week and feels great.

The 25-year-old Correa played just 75 games this season after sitting out from May 26 to July 26 with a broken rib. He missed a month with the back problem, which also caused him to sit out last week. He batted .279 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs.

Hinch said Justin Verlander will start Game 1 against the Rays, who beat Oakland in the wild-card game Wednesday night, followed by Gerrit Cole on Saturday in Game 2 and Zack Greinke in the third game. Hinch wouldn’t commit to a potential Game 4 starter.

BRONX BATTLE

The Twins and Yankees are scheduled to work out at Yankee Stadium ahead of their playoff opener Friday night.

New York slugger Edwin Encarnación, who hasn't played since Sept. 12 because of a strained left oblique, appears set to return. The 36-year-old hit in a simulated game for the second straight day Wednesday and homered off left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

"I think yesterday was a little confidence-builder for him as far as the ability to let it go and then coming in today feeling like he's ready," manager Aaron Boone said.

Gio Urshela, who grabbed the third base job after Miguel Andújar got hurt, ended the season in a 3-for-28 slide and sprained his left ankle in Sunday's finale. Urshela tested the ankle Wednesday and said he was ready to play.

