LA SALLE 80, LINCOLN (PA) 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LINCOLN (PA)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Noel
|35
|4-10
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|11
|D.Williams
|28
|3-6
|1-3
|5-7
|0
|6
|7
|Blue
|38
|5-13
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|14
|Lightsey
|17
|2-11
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Ko.Williams
|35
|6-13
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|17
|Ke.Williams
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Stevenson
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Lett
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Myrick
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Dunlap
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-63
|9-13
|9-32
|6
|15
|62
Percentages: FG .365, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Blue 3-6, Ko.Williams 3-6, Noel 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Myrick 0-1, Ke.Williams 0-3, Lightsey 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Williams 2, Blue).
Turnovers: 16 (Blue 4, D.Williams 4, Ko.Williams 4, Myrick 2, Ke.Williams, Lightsey).
Steals: 9 (Blue 2, D.Williams 2, Ke.Williams 2, Noel 2, Myrick).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|18
|4-5
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|10
|Beatty
|26
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Brickus
|30
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|8
|2
|4
|Clark
|25
|5-10
|3-3
|1-8
|0
|1
|15
|Ray
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|2
|Gill
|25
|4-9
|1-1
|0-5
|3
|4
|10
|Spencer
|18
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|13
|Kenney
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Izay
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|6
|Stone
|8
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Ward
|4
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Kimbrough
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafond
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|13-14
|5-33
|20
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .467, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Spencer 3-5, Beatty 3-7, Kenney 2-3, Clark 2-5, Gill 1-1, Brickus 0-1, Ray 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Ward 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Moore 4, Beatty 2, Stone).
Turnovers: 14 (Clark 6, Brickus 3, Beatty 2, Gill, Moore, Spencer).
Steals: 9 (Brickus 2, Gill 2, Beatty, Clark, Ray, Spencer, Ward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lincoln (PA)
|24
|38
|—
|62
|La Salle
|43
|37
|—
|80
.