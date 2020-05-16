LA Rams re-sign defensive end Morgan Fox, release Smart

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox, and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart on Saturday.

The team didn't disclose the terms of its new deal with Fox, who has been a depth contributor on the Rams' defensive line since 2016. He signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo.

Fox tore a ligament in his knee in May 2018 and missed the entire ensuing season, including the Rams' playoff run to the Super Bowl. He returned last season with two sacks and 18 tackles while starting three of the Rams' 16 games.

Fox was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason, but he became an unrestricted free agent when the Rams didn't tender a contract offer. He ended up re-signing with the Rams anyway.

Smart was the Rams' sixth-round pick out of Tulane in 2017. He had seven tackles while playing in 13 games last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL