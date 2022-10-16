LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Allen Robinson caught a TD pass for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3), who bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks' debut as the Panthers' interim head coach.