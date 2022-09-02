LA Rams' Tutu Atwell back on track after tough rookie year

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Tutu Atwell didn't get to play for the Los Angeles Rams during the preseason, and that's how he knows his second NFL season is off to an excellent start.
Coach Sean McVay shows his disdain for the injury risks in the NFL's exhibition schedule by refusing to suit up practically any player he expects to make a significant contribution during the regular season. By not touching the field in August, Atwell knows he'll be on the grass in September and beyond — and that's more good news for a speedy second-year receiver who's back in the mix after his rookie season started quietly and ended early.