Bal_Clark 17 interception return (Tucker kick), 1:58. Baltimore 7, L.A. Rams 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 22, 3:41. Drive: 15 plays, 91 yards, 9:00. Key Plays: Clark 0 interception return to Baltimore 4; Huntley 9 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-5; Huntley 18 pass to Andrews; Huntley 33 pass to Andrews; Freeman 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Huntley 15 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 10, L.A. Rams 0.

LAR_Kupp 18 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :55. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 00:34. Key Plays: Fuller 34 interception return to Baltimore 29; Stafford 11 pass to Michel. Baltimore 10, L.A. Rams 7.

Bal_FG Tucker 46, :02. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 00:53. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 21; Huntley 17 run; Huntley 14 pass to Bateman; Huntley 15 pass to Andrews; Huntley 11 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 13, L.A. Rams 7.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 46, 4:42. Drive: 14 plays, 52 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Huntley 4 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-3; Freeman 12 run; Huntley 15 pass to Andrews; Huntley 3 run on 3rd-and-4; Huntley 2 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 16, L.A. Rams 7.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Michel 1 run (Gay kick), 12:09. Drive: 7 plays, 55 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Michel 11 run; Stafford 21 pass to Kupp. Baltimore 16, L.A. Rams 14.

Bal_FG Tucker 34, 4:30. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 7:39. Key Plays: Freeman 32 run; Huntley 11 pass to M.Brown; L.Murray 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 19, L.A. Rams 14.

LAR_Beckham 7 pass from Stafford (pass failed), :57. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Stafford 15 pass to Higbee; Stafford 24 pass to Kupp; Stafford 15 pass to Skowronek; Stafford 5 pass to Beckham on 4th-and-5. L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19.

___

LAR Bal FIRST DOWNS 20 19 Rushing 6 10 Passing 14 9 Penalty 0 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-9 4-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 3-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 373 327 Total Plays 56 70 Avg Gain 6.7 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 73 165 Rushes 20 33 Avg per rush 3.65 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 300 162 Sacked-Yds lost 1-9 5-35 Gross-Yds passing 309 197 Completed-Att. 26-35 20-32 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 8.333 4.378 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-3 6-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 2-46.0 3-46.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 70 39 Punt Returns 1-18 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-18 1-22 Interceptions 1-34 2-17 PENALTIES-Yds 4-35 4-24 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:21 33:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Michel 19-74, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Freeman 14-76, Huntley 6-54, L.Murray 11-31, Duvernay 1-4, Brown 1-0.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-35-2-309. Baltimore, Huntley 20-32-1-197.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 6-95, Higbee 6-69, Beckham 5-39, Jefferson 4-63, Michel 3-25, Skowronek 2-18. Baltimore, Bateman 7-58, Andrews 6-89, Brown 3-28, Duvernay 2-19, Boyle 1-2, Freeman 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 1-18. Baltimore, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 1-18. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Reeder 6-4-1, Rapp 5-1-0, Miller 5-0-2, Floyd 4-3-.5, Robinson 4-2-1, Fuller 4-2-0, D.Williams 4-1-0, Donald 3-2-.5, Howard 3-2-0, Deayon 3-0-0, Scott 3-0-0, Gaines 2-1-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 2-0-0, Beckham 1-0-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Copeland 0-1-0. Baltimore, Young 7-2-0, Bynes 4-3-0, Clark 4-3-0, Campbell 4-0-0, Smith 3-1-0, Stone 3-0-0, Seymour 2-3-0, Bowser 2-0-1, Stephens 2-0-0, Houston 1-1-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Ferguson 1-0-0, Madubuike 1-0-0, Mekari 1-0-0, Queen 1-0-0, B.Williams 1-0-0, B.Washington 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, Fuller 1-34. Baltimore, Clark 2-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 56.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.