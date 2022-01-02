L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19

L.A. Rams 0 7 0 13 \u2014 20 Baltimore 7 6 3 3 \u2014 19 First Quarter Bal_Clark 17 interception return (Tucker kick), 1:58. Second Quarter Bal_FG Tucker 22, 3:41. LAR_Kupp 18 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :55. Bal_FG Tucker 46, :02. Third Quarter Bal_FG Tucker 46, 4:42. Fourth Quarter LAR_Michel 1 run (Gay kick), 12:09. Bal_FG Tucker 34, 4:30. LAR_Beckham 7 pass from Stafford (pass failed), :57. ___ LAR Bal First downs 20 19 Total Net Yards 373 327 Rushes-yards 20-73 33-165 Passing 300 162 Punt Returns 1-18 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-18 1-22 Interceptions Ret. 1-34 2-17 Comp-Att-Int 26-35-2 20-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 5-35 Punts 2-46.0 3-46.333 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-24 Time of Possession 26:21 33:39 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Michel 19-74, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Freeman 14-76, Huntley 6-54, L.Murray 11-31, Duvernay 1-4, Brown 1-0. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-35-2-309. Baltimore, Huntley 20-32-1-197. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 6-95, Higbee 6-69, Beckham 5-39, Jefferson 4-63, Michel 3-25, Skowronek 2-18. Baltimore, Bateman 7-58, Andrews 6-89, Brown 3-28, Duvernay 2-19, Boyle 1-2, Freeman 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 56.