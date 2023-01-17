L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132

Martin Jr. 7-15 1-2 17, Smith Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Sengun 14-17 3-5 33, Gordon 5-11 9-11 19, Green 7-20 6-8 23, Eason 4-6 0-0 9, Garuba 2-3 0-0 4, Tate 3-8 1-1 7, Christopher 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 49-100 23-31 132.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title