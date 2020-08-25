Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
L.A. LAKERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 17:36 5-8 8-10 1-5 5 2 18
James 28:18 10-12 6-8 1-6 10 2 30
McGee 14:04 4-6 0-0 2-8 0 4 8
Caldwell-Pope 23:24 5-8 0-1 0-1 1 1 12
Green 25:20 5-8 1-3 4-4 1 2 14
Howard 24:16 5-7 3-6 4-8 2 5 13
Kuzma 21:35 6-12 1-1 0-2 2 1 18
Caruso 20:52 2-7 0-0 0-3 3 3 5
Morris 18:27 2-5 0-0 0-1 2 5 5
Smith 16:46 1-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Waiters 13:46 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 1 4
Cook 8:55 2-4 1-1 0-1 1 1 5
Dudley 6:41 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 49-87 20-30 12-41 29 28 135

Percentages: FG .563, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Kuzma 5-9, James 4-5, Green 3-4, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Caruso 1-4, Morris 1-4, Smith 1-5, Cook 0-1, Davis 0-1, Howard 0-1, Waiters 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (McGee 4, Davis 2, Green 2, James).

Turnovers: 14 (Green 2, James 2, Smith 2, Caruso, Cook, Dudley, Howard, Kuzma, McGee, Morris, Waiters).

Steals: 7 (Dudley 3, Davis, Green, Morris, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 28:45 6-15 3-3 0-2 1 4 16
Nurkic 27:15 7-10 6-8 8-13 4 4 20
Whiteside 16:40 5-7 0-2 1-3 1 4 11
Lillard 26:35 3-9 4-4 0-1 4 2 11
McCollum 32:43 5-13 6-8 1-5 2 2 18
Trent Jr. 34:15 4-11 2-2 1-1 0 3 13
Simons 24:42 1-8 0-0 0-5 6 1 3
Hezonja 19:15 4-6 1-2 1-6 2 2 11
Gabriel 12:00 4-5 1-2 2-2 0 3 10
Adams 8:55 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Hoard 8:55 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 2 2
Totals 240:00 40-89 23-31 17-42 20 27 115

Percentages: FG .449, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Trent Jr. 3-6, Hezonja 2-2, McCollum 2-3, Gabriel 1-1, Whiteside 1-1, Lillard 1-2, Simons 1-4, Anthony 1-6, Nurkic 0-1, Adams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McCollum, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 17 (Nurkic 4, Lillard 3, Anthony 2, Gabriel 2, Hoard 2, Hezonja, McCollum, Simons, Whiteside).

Steals: 9 (Gabriel 2, McCollum 2, Adams, Hezonja, Lillard, Nurkic, Trent Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None..

L.A. Lakers 43 37 32 23 135
Portland 25 26 36 28 115

T_2:27.