L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109

Grant 10-23 5-6 27, Watford 4-6 2-2 10, Nurkic 2-8 4-6 8, Simons 9-22 2-2 22, Winslow 9-11 0-0 21, Brown III 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Butler Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 3-4 3, Sharpe 7-12 1-1 16. Totals 42-90 17-21 109.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title