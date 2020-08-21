L.A. Lakers 111, Portland 88
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|26:41
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Gabriel
|20:56
|3-8
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|6
|7
|Nurkic
|28:40
|4-10
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|3
|9
|Lillard
|30:06
|6-14
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|1
|18
|McCollum
|33:12
|6-16
|0-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|13
|Whiteside
|21:37
|1-3
|4-6
|1-9
|0
|0
|6
|Trent Jr.
|20:53
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|8
|Hezonja
|20:36
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Simons
|15:26
|3-7
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|11
|Hoard
|12:00
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|6
|Adams
|9:53
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|34-85
|12-16
|10-41
|14
|17
|88
Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Simons 2-3, Trent Jr. 2-4, Nurkic 1-3, Gabriel 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Lillard 1-7, Anthony 0-1, Adams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Whiteside 3).
Turnovers: 17 (Lillard 4, Anthony 3, Gabriel 2, Trent Jr. 2, Whiteside 2, Hezonja, McCollum, Nurkic, Simons).
Steals: 6 (Hezonja, Lillard, Nurkic, Simons, Trent Jr., Whiteside).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|29:21
|13-21
|2-2
|3-11
|3
|1
|31
|James
|26:41
|4-11
|2-2
|0-6
|7
|1
|10
|McGee
|12:43
|5-6
|0-0
|5-8
|3
|2
|10
|Caldwell-Pope
|21:40
|5-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|16
|Green
|21:43
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Smith
|21:38
|4-12
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|11
|Kuzma
|20:54
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|7
|Howard
|18:49
|4-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|9
|Morris
|18:46
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|2
|Caruso
|17:10
|1-4
|0-0
|3-5
|3
|3
|3
|Waiters
|15:05
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Cook
|7:58
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|5
|Dudley
|7:32
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-92
|9-10
|14-50
|26
|22
|111
Percentages: FG .478, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Caldwell-Pope 4-6, Davis 3-4, Smith 3-9, Cook 1-1, Kuzma 1-2, Caruso 1-4, Green 1-4, Dudley 0-1, James 0-3, Morris 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis, Howard, Morris).
Turnovers: 14 (James 6, Smith 4, Davis 2, Caruso, Green).
Steals: 9 (Green 4, James 2, Caruso, Davis, Waiters).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Portland
|19
|20
|19
|30
|—
|88
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|29
|32
|23
|—
|111
T_2:12.