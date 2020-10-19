L.A. Dodgers wins series 4-3

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 7 240 39 61 10 1 16 39 31 67 .254 Pederson dh-lf-rf-ph 6 18 2 7 0 0 1 3 1 2 .389 Seager ss 7 29 8 9 2 0 5 11 1 6 .310 Hernández dh-2b-ss-ph 6 13 2 4 0 0 2 2 1 2 .308 Barnes dh-c-ph 3 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Turner dh-3b 7 25 6 7 2 0 1 1 3 4 .280 Betts rf 7 26 4 7 1 0 0 1 5 4 .269 Muncy 1b-2b 7 22 6 5 2 0 2 6 9 11 .227 Taylor 2b-lf 5 18 3 4 2 0 0 0 2 8 .222 Ríos dh-3b-ph 4 9 2 2 0 0 2 3 2 5 .222 Pollock dh-lf-ph 6 20 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 .200 Bellinger cf 7 25 3 5 0 1 2 5 6 9 .200 Smith dh-c-ph 7 28 3 5 1 0 1 7 0 10 .179 Urías p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Beaty 1b-lf-ph 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---

___

Atlanta

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 7 237 33 58 13 1 9 33 27 64 .245 Culberson rf-ph 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .667 Freeman 1b 7 25 6 9 3 0 2 6 3 5 .360 Flowers c-ph 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Albies 2b 7 27 5 9 1 0 2 4 2 6 .333 Ozuna dh 7 29 4 8 2 0 2 6 2 4 .276 Swanson ss 7 26 3 7 2 0 1 4 4 10 .269 Markakis lf-rf 6 16 2 4 1 1 0 0 1 6 .250 Camargo 3b-ph 4 8 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 3 .250 Pache cf-ph 7 22 3 4 1 0 1 4 3 4 .182 d'Arnaud c 7 23 1 4 0 0 0 3 4 7 .174 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 7 24 6 4 2 0 0 1 5 6 .167 Riley 3b-lf 7 28 2 4 0 0 1 4 1 10 .143 Sandoval 1b-3b-ph 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Los Angeles

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Jansen 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Kelly 2 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Buehler 2 0 11 10 1 1 5 13 0 1 1 0 0 0.82 Urías 2 0 8 3 1 1 2 5 0 0 2 0 0 1.12 Báez 4 0 3 1-3 2 1 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 2.70 Wood 2 0 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 3.38 Floro 2 0 2 1-3 2 3 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 May 3 0 4 2-3 5 3 2 5 6 1 0 0 0 0 3.86 González 3 0 2 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 McGee 3 0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 Treinen 4 0 5 1-3 5 4 4 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 6.75 Kershaw 1 0 5 7 4 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 7.20 Graterol 4 0 3 1-3 3 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 8.10 Gonsolin 2 0 6 1-3 5 7 7 6 8 0 0 0 1 0 9.95 Kolarek 2 0 2 6 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 13.50

___

Atlanta

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Melancon 3 0 2 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Ynoa 1 0 4 1 0 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wilson 1 0 6 1 1 1 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 1.50 Matzek 4 0 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 6 0 1 1 0 0 1.69 Martin 5 0 5 3 1 1 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 1.80 Greene 4 0 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 1.93 Anderson 2 0 7 6 2 2 7 7 0 1 0 0 0 2.57 Fried 2 0 12 2-3 12 4 4 6 14 0 0 0 1 0 2.84 Minter 3 0 4 1-3 4 2 2 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 4.15 Tomlin 2 0 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 10.13 Webb 2 0 2 4 3 3 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 13.50 Smith 3 0 1 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 16.20 O'Day 2 0 0 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 27.00 Dayton 1 0 2 8 8 8 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 36.00 Wright 1 0 0 2-3 5 7 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 94.50

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles 1416 114 804 — 39 Atlanta 321 446 337 — 33

E_Hernández, Beaty, Barnes, Albies. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 93, Atlanta 106. 2B_Seager 2, Turner 2, Betts, Muncy 2, Taylor 2, Smith, Freeman 3, Albies, Ozuna 2, Swanson 2, Markakis, Camargo, Pache, Acuña Jr. 2. 3B_Bellinger, Markakis. HR_Pederson, Seager 5, Hernández 2, Turner, Muncy 2, Ríos 2, Bellinger 2, Smith, Freeman 2, Albies 2, Ozuna 2, Swanson, Pache, Riley. RBIs_Pederson 3, Seager 11, Hernández 2, Turner, Betts, Muncy 6, Ríos 3, Bellinger 5, Smith 7, Freeman 6, Albies 4, Ozuna 6, Swanson 4, Camargo, Pache 4, d'Arnaud 3, Acuña Jr., Riley 4. SB_Betts, Bellinger, Albies, Swanson 2, Acuña Jr.. SF_Ríos, Albies, d'Arnaud. S_Jansen, Melancon.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Will Little; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 3) Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg. (Game 4) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Will Little. (Game 5) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds. (Game 6) Home, Alan Porter; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Will Little; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Cory Blaser. (Game 7) Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Dan Iassogna.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:22.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:12.

T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 4:15.

T_Game 4 at Atlanta, 3:43.

T_Game 5 at Atlanta, 3:45.

T_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 3:20.

T_Game 7 at Los Angeles, 3:37.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 10700.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 10624.

A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 10664.

A_Game 4 at Atlanta, 11044.

A_Game 5 at Atlanta, 11119.

A_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 10772.

A_Game 7 at Los Angeles, 10920.