BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .227 .338 66 12 15 3 0 5 12 11 26 3 0 1
Taylor .429 .500 7 1 3 0 0 1 3 1 4 0 0 0
Seager .333 .556 6 2 2 0 0 1 1 3 1 1 0 0
Hernández .333 .500 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Muncy .286 .444 7 2 2 1 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 1
Betts .286 .444 7 2 2 0 0 1 1 2 2 2 0 0
Turner .250 .333 8 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0
Smith .222 .222 9 2 2 0 0 1 2 0 4 0 0 0
Bellinger .143 .250 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 2 0 0 0
Ríos .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Pollock .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Pederson .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Barnes .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 1 4.50 2 2 0 18.0 16 9 9 3 5 17
Báez 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wood 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Kershaw 1 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 2 1 1 1 1 8
Kelly 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 0 0 3
González 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 2 1 1 0 1 0
Gonsolin 0 1 6.75 1 1 0 1.1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Floro 0 0 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 2 2 2 0 0 1
May 0 0 20.25 1 0 0 1.1 4 3 3 1 0 1