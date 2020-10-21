https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-World-Series-Team-Stax-15663089.php
L.A. Dodgers World Series Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.294
|.415
|34
|8
|10
|2
|0
|2
|8
|7
|11
|3
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.667
|.750
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Turner
|.250
|.400
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.000
|.600
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Báez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Floro
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
