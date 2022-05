Nationals sixth. Victor Robles walks. Alcides Escobar singles to shallow infield. Victor Robles to second. Cesar Hernandez singles to left field. Alcides Escobar to second. Victor Robles scores. Lane Thomas pops out to Freddie Freeman. Juan Soto called out on strikes. Nelson Cruz singles to shortstop. Cesar Hernandez to second. Alcides Escobar out at home.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Dodgers 0.