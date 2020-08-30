L.A. Dodgers-Texas Runs

Recommended Video:

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts strikes out on a foul tip. Corey Seager homers to center field. Max Muncy walks. Cody Bellinger grounds out to first base, Nick Solak to Ronald Guzman. Max Muncy to second. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Rangers 0.

Dodgers second. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Ronald Guzman. Chris Taylor called out on strikes. Will Smith homers to left field. Gavin Lux flies out to right field to Joey Gallo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Rangers 0.

Dodgers third. Mookie Betts walks. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts caught stealing second. Max Muncy hit by pitch. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Max Muncy scores. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers third. Leody Taveras singles to deep right field. Jeff Mathis singles to left field. Leody Taveras to second. Shin-Soo Choo walks. Jeff Mathis to second. Leody Taveras to third. Nick Solak walks. Jose Trevino pops out to shallow infield to Gavin Lux. Joey Gallo called out on strikes. Todd Frazier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 4, Rangers 1.

Dodgers fourth. Joc Pederson grounds out to shallow right field to Ronald Guzman. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Will Smith walks. Gavin Lux singles to right field. Will Smith to third. Mookie Betts singles to right center field. Gavin Lux to third. Will Smith scores. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Solak to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Rangers 1.

Rangers fourth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow infield. Ronald Guzman strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras singles to shallow right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Jeff Mathis out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to AJ Pollock. Leody Taveras to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Shin-Soo Choo grounds out to shallow right field, Gavin Lux to Cody Bellinger.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rangers 2.

Dodgers sixth. Chris Taylor walks. Will Smith flies out to center field to Leody Taveras. Gavin Lux doubles to shallow left field. Chris Taylor to third. Mookie Betts out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Gavin Lux to third. Chris Taylor scores. Corey Seager grounds out to first base to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Rangers 2.

Dodgers eighth. Chris Taylor strikes out on a foul tip. Will Smith walks. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts singles to center field. Will Smith to second. Corey Seager singles to deep right field. Mookie Betts to third. Will Smith scores. Max Muncy lines out to deep center field to Leody Taveras.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Rangers 2.