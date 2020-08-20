L.A. Dodgers-Seattle Runs

Recommended Video:

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford called out on strikes. Dylan Moore singles to left field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager walks. Austin Nola singles to deep left field. Kyle Seager to third. Dylan Moore scores. Evan White strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers second. Max Muncy homers to right field. AJ Pollock flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Keibert Ruiz singles to left center field. Mookie Betts walks. Keibert Ruiz to second. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Dylan Moore to Evan White.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Mariners 1.

Dodgers third. Justin Turner lines out to right field to Braden Bishop. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Max Muncy called out on strikes. AJ Pollock reaches on error. Fielding error by Kyle Seager.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Mariners 1.

Mariners third. Kyle Lewis singles to shallow left field. Kyle Seager walks. Kyle Lewis to second. Austin Nola homers to left field. Kyle Seager scores. Kyle Lewis scores. Shed Long Jr. walks. Tim Lopes singles to shallow infield. Shed Long Jr. to second. Sam Haggerty strikes out swinging. Braden Bishop hit by pitch. Tim Lopes to second. Shed Long Jr. to third. J.P. Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cody Bellinger. Shed Long Jr. scores. Dylan Moore grounds out to shallow infield, Dylan Floro to Max Muncy.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Dodgers 3.

Mariners sixth. Braden Bishop grounds out to shortstop, Chris Taylor to Matt Beaty. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Matt Beaty. Dylan Moore homers to center field. Kyle Lewis flies out to shallow infield to AJ Pollock.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Dodgers 3.

Dodgers eighth. Mookie Betts doubles to left field. Corey Seager lines out to shallow center field to J.P. Crawford. Justin Turner singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts scores. Cody Bellinger flies out to deep left field to Sam Haggerty. Kike Hernandez pinch-hitting for Matt Beaty. Kike Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Dodgers 4.