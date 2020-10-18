https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-NLCS-Team-Stax-15655861.php
L.A. Dodgers NLCS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.338
|207
|35
|51
|7
|1
|14
|35
|26
|60
|2
|0
|3
|Seager
|.375
|.400
|24
|8
|9
|2
|0
|5
|11
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.375
|.412
|16
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.304
|.360
|23
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|.273
|.333
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Betts
|.227
|.346
|22
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.222
|.333
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.222
|.481
|18
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.188
|.188
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.174
|.296
|23
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.167
|.167
|24
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.143
|.250
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|3
|4.58
|6
|6
|1
|53.0
|55
|30
|27
|8
|21
|60
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler
|1
|0
|0.82
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|10
|1
|1
|1
|5
|13
|Urías
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|May
|0
|0
|2.45
|2
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Báez
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Wood
|0
|0
|3.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Floro
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|González
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|McGee
|0
|0
|5.40
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kershaw
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Gonsolin
|0
|1
|10.38
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Treinen
|1
|1
|10.80
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Graterol
|0
|0
|11.57
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Kolarek
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
