https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-NLCS-Team-Stax-15654858.php
L.A. Dodgers NLCS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.330
|175
|32
|42
|7
|1
|12
|32
|21
|55
|2
|0
|2
|Hernández
|.429
|.500
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Seager
|.400
|.429
|20
|7
|8
|2
|0
|4
|10
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.333
|.375
|15
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.300
|.333
|20
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.231
|.231
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.222
|.273
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.222
|.333
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.200
|.478
|15
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.150
|.150
|20
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.150
|.261
|20
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.143
|.250
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|3
|5.32
|5
|5
|0
|44.0
|46
|29
|26
|8
|21
|52
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Urías
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|May
|0
|0
|2.45
|2
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Wood
|0
|0
|3.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Báez
|0
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Floro
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|González
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|McGee
|0
|0
|5.40
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kershaw
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Gonsolin
|0
|1
|10.38
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Graterol
|0
|0
|11.57
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen
|1
|1
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
View Comments