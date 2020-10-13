https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-NLCS-Team-Stax-15642890.php
L.A. Dodgers NLCS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.129
|.182
|31
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|5
|5
|3
|6
|12
|González
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buehler
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|McGee
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Treinen
|0
|1
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
