L.A. Dodgers-Colorado Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts lines out to third base to Josh Fuentes. Corey Seager singles to deep center field. Justin Turner singles to right field. Corey Seager to second. Cody Bellinger lines out to second base to Trevor Story. Max Muncy singles to center field. Justin Turner to third. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith singles to center field. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner scores. AJ Pollock lines out to right center field to Chris Owings.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Rockies 0.

Dodgers second. Gavin Lux grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron. Trevor Bauer strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left field. Corey Seager doubles to deep right field. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner doubles to deep right center field. Corey Seager scores. Cody Bellinger pops out to shallow infield to Trevor Story.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 0.

Dodgers fourth. Gavin Lux singles to first base. Trevor Bauer out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Dom Nunez to Ryan McMahon. Gavin Lux to second. Mookie Betts hit by pitch. Corey Seager walks. Justin Turner singles to right field. Corey Seager to third. Mookie Betts scores. Gavin Lux scores. Cody Bellinger reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Justin Turner out at second. Corey Seager scores. Max Muncy flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Rockies 0.

Dodgers fifth. Will Smith doubles to deep right center field. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron. Gavin Lux triples to deep right center field. Will Smith scores. Trevor Bauer called out on strikes. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow infield, Jhoulys Chacin to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Rockies 0.

Dodgers seventh. Will Smith doubles to deep left field. AJ Pollock singles to center field. Will Smith to third. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. Trevor Bauer reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. AJ Pollock to second. Will Smith scores. Throwing error by Ben Bowden. Mookie Betts singles to deep center field. Trevor Bauer to second. AJ Pollock to third. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Mookie Betts out at second. Trevor Bauer to third. AJ Pollock scores. Fielding error by Robert Stephenson. Justin Turner called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 10, Rockies 0.

Rockies seventh. Trevor Story singles to deep left field. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Trevor Story scores. C.J. Cron walks. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. C.J. Cron scores. Garrett Hampson pinch-hitting for Robert Stephenson. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Dom Nunez homers to center field. Sam Hilliard homers to right field. Raimel Tapia singles to center field. Josh Fuentes strikes out swinging. Trevor Story singles to third base. Raimel Tapia to second. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 10, Rockies 6.

Dodgers eighth. Cody Bellinger triples to deep right field. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Sam Hilliard. Cody Bellinger scores. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux flies out to center field to Sam Hilliard.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Rockies 6.