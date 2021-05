Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith pops out to shallow infield to Kris Bryant.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Cubs 0.

Dodgers fifth. Chris Taylor singles to shallow right field. Matt Beaty pops out to shallow infield to David Bote. Gavin Lux doubles to deep left field. Chris Taylor scores. Walker Buehler grounds out to second base, David Bote to Kris Bryant. Gavin Lux to third. Mookie Betts flies out to deep center field to Jason Heyward.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Cubs 0.

Cubs fifth. Jason Heyward strikes out swinging. David Bote flies out to deep center field to Chris Taylor. Matt Duffy singles to right field. Jake Marisnick homers to center field. Matt Duffy scores. Ildemaro Vargas pinch-hitting for Adbert Alzolay. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Cubs 2.

Dodgers sixth. Corey Seager singles to shallow infield. Justin Turner singles to right field. Corey Seager to second. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner to second. Corey Seager to third. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jake Marisnick. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. Corey Seager scores. Chris Taylor grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Kris Bryant. Matt Beaty flies out to deep center field to Jake Marisnick.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Cubs 2.

Cubs eighth. Joc Pederson walks. Kris Bryant reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Joc Pederson to third. Throwing error by Corey Seager. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kris Bryant out at second. Joc Pederson scores. Willson Contreras reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Javier Baez out at second. Jason Heyward strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Cubs 3.

Dodgers tenth. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Matt Duffy to Anthony Rizzo. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield, David Bote to Anthony Rizzo. Gavin Lux to third. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy doubles to deep left center field. Justin Turner out at home. Gavin Lux scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Cubs 3.

Cubs tenth. Anthony Rizzo walks. Joc Pederson out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Anthony Rizzo to third. Matt Duffy scores. Kris Bryant is intentionally walked. Javier Baez is intentionally walked. Kris Bryant to second. Willson Contreras grounds out to shortstop. Javier Baez out at second.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Cubs 4.

Dodgers eleventh. Will Smith singles to right field. Max Muncy to third. Chris Taylor called out on strikes. Matt Beaty reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Will Smith out at second. Max Muncy scores. Gavin Lux singles to right field. Matt Beaty to second. AJ Pollock pinch-hitting for Kenley Jansen. AJ Pollock walks. Gavin Lux to second. Matt Beaty to third. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. AJ Pollock out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Dodgers 5, Cubs 4.

Cubs eleventh. Jason Heyward strikes out swinging. David Bote strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy singles to center field. Willson Contreras scores. Tony Wolters pinch-hitting for Alec Mills. Tony Wolters walks. Anthony Rizzo singles to shallow center field. Tony Wolters to second. Matt Duffy scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Dodgers 5.