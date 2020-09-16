L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 8 7 Totals 32 5 6 5 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Turner dh 3 2 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 Smith c 4 1 2 3 Moreland 1b 4 1 0 0 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 Oña dh 2 1 0 0 Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 Castro c 3 0 1 1 Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 Profar lf 3 1 2 3 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 012 031 000 — 7 San Diego 010 000 211 — 5

E_Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR_Pollock (11), Taylor (6), Profar (7), Machado (14). SB_Betts 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Graterol 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Kolarek W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 May H,1 5 1-3 3 3 1 1 6 González H,1 1 0 1 1 0 1 Báez S,2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

San Diego Morejon L,2-1 2 2 2 1 0 3 Altavilla 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 Lucchesi 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Perdomo 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Richards 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1

González pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Morejon pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_González (Oña). WP_Altavilla, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:25.