L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4

E_Cron (7). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Betts (40), Thompson (14). HR_McMahon (20), Grichuk (18). SB_T.Turner (27), Hampson (12). SF_Bellinger (5), Gallo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Freeland 5 2-3 7 1 1 3 8 Lawrence H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Lamet 0 0 3 3 3 0 C.Smith BS,0-1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 Hollowell L,0-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Blach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Grove 5 6 4 4 2 3 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 2 1 Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 0 Phillips W,7-3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Graterol S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lamet pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Blach (Muncy). WP_Lamet, Grove.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:29. A_47,334 (56,000).