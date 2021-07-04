Skip to main content
Sports

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3

Los Angeles Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 5 5 Totals 31 3 6 3
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0
Muncy 2b-1b 4 1 0 0 Soto rf 3 1 0 0
J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 Castro 3b 3 1 2 0
Smith c 2 1 0 1 Gomes c 2 1 1 3
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 1 Parra lf 4 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Lux ss 3 1 1 1 Bell ph 1 0 0 0
Pollock lf 3 0 1 1 Espino p 1 0 0 0
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Lester ph 1 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
Taylor 2b 1 0 1 1 Voth p 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0
Lobstein p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 301 001 5
Washington 000 300 000 3

E_Harrison (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Washington 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Washington 5. 2B_Lux (9). HR_Gomes (8). SB_Robles (7), Lux (3). SF_Smith (4), Pujols (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 4 3 3 3 1 3
Graterol W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly H,6 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bickford H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,21-23 1 1 0 0 1 2
Washington
Espino 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 2
Harper 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suero L,0-2 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2
Clay 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGowin 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Lobstein 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP_Suero (Smith), Kelly (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_42,064 (41,339).