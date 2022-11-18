L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91

Bey 4-11 1-1 11, Bogdanovic 10-18 4-5 26, Bagley III 1-5 2-2 4, Hayes 1-8 3-4 5, Ivey 8-21 1-2 18, Knox II 1-4 0-0 3, Livers 2-5 1-1 5, Burks 1-6 4-4 6, Diallo 2-4 1-2 5, Duren 3-6 2-3 8. Totals 33-88 19-24 91.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title